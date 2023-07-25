Kennewick Man Who Called 9-1-1 27 Times Steals Patrol Car

Man steals patrol car (KPD) Man steals patrol car (KPD) loading...

Kennewick Police pursued a suspect who had stolen one of their cars Monday night.

Incident began as a welfare check

Kennewick Police reported around 6:12 PM that Christoffer Pearson, who was at a residence at the 1200 block of South Newport Street, had called 9-1-1 27 times, but refused to tell the dispatcher what kind of assistance he needed. He was making threats as well. However, officers' attempts to contact him at his home were not successful.

Then just before 8 PM, a neighbor called in to say Pearson was outside of his home, holding some unknown items in his hands, and was cursing at people and neighbors.

When Police arrived, they found him walking on South Newport with several knives in his hands. Due to his aggressive behavior and the limits on law enforcement engagement that are still in place, Officers had to retreat to behind their vehicles, which were left running an unoccupied.

Pearson was given numerous commands to stop but refused. He then began to threaten and throw the knives at officers before jumping into one of the patrol cars and speeding off. He led Kennewick and multiple other agency officers on a chase that ended in Richland when a Pasco PD officer used a pit maneuver to disable the car.

Pearson was then apprehended with help from a Benton County Sheriff's K-9. According to information from the KPD, Pearson is facing a long list of charges:

"...three (3) counts of assault 2nd degree, robbery 1st degree, auto theft, felony eluding, two (2) counts of felony malicious mischief, twenty seven (27) counts of misuse of 911, DUI, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest. The Richland Police Department charged Pearson with one (1) count of felony threats for making statement to commit a shooting at Kadlec Medical Center regarding an earlier incident."

The Kennewick Police Department is making a standard review of the incident, the investigation continues.