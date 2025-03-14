Kennewick Man Assaults Paramedic at TRIOS Hospital

Thursday afternoon, Kennewick Police had to answer 2 calls related to the same suspect.

Police respond to overdose incident

Around 2:14 PM Kennewick Officers were called to the 5100 block of West Clearwater, near Edison, for a report of a man who was having what the witness reported as a drug overdose, or at least behaving like it.

The 46-year-old man, identified as Joshua Alexander, was taken to TRIOS Hospital at Southridge for treatment.

Then, less than 30 minutes later, Officers were called to the hospital and learned Alexander had become combative and assaulted a Paramedic.

Get our free mobile app

When Police arrived he was being held down by Kennewick Fire and hospital workers. The KPD ended up putting him in a WRAP restraint system due to his outbursts, he's now facing 4 charges including assault, and interfering with the operations of a medical facility.