The park was donated to the City of Kennewick and opened its 3 acres in 1956. Now it could be on the selling block.

Kennewick City Council Meets, Takes Comments on Sale of Yelm Park

Tuesday evening, October 6th the council held a public hearing as part of its meeting to gather comments and information about a possible sale of the facility.

Yelm Park--google street view Yelm Park--google street view

The interested buyer is the Tri Cities Chaplaincy, which is located at 2108 North Entiat, is nearly adjacent to the park, and they are interested in buying it to relocate and expand its services.

The Park Is Valued at Approximately $535,000

During a recent evaluation and examination of Kennewick's 39 municipal parks, Yelm was not listed as a what the city calls a high or medium sale property, but when the Chaplaincy Group approached them about buying it, discussions began.

The 3 acre park was gifted to the city, and gets about 11,000 visitors a year, according to the City. It is also a home for extensive T-ball team practices, it contains a ballfield, but does not have a splashpad. It does have restrooms and a picnic and play area.

Chaplaincy Needs More Room

Following extensive renovations to its Kennewick properties, TC Chaplaincy is looking to replace its Spaulding building rental in Richland, saying it no longer meets their needs due to its size. The Chaplaincy says consolidating their services into Kennewick would save costs, and better help them meet the needs of their clients.

The City has yet to vote on the proposal, the Tuesday meeting was discussion and public input.