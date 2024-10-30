Breaking News: ADA-Accessible Waterfowl Hunting Blind Opens Washington

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council (INWC) have recently collaborated on an innovative project to make waterfowl hunting accessible to individuals with disabilities in Eastern Washington’s Region 1. Thanks to the dedicated efforts of WDFW, INWC, a team of volunteers, and a cooperative private landowner, the project has successfully established an ADA-accessible waterfowl hunting blind on private property in Spokane County.

A New Era for Accessible Hunting

Hunting is often a physically demanding activity, presenting additional challenges for people with disabilities. By creating this accessible hunting blind, WDFW and INWC are working to bridge that gap, providing individuals with disabilities a unique opportunity to engage in waterfowl hunting without physical limitations acting as barriers.

INWC’s Disabled Access Team, a volunteer group focused on improving access for disabled hunters, assembled the blind using materials provided by WDFW. Volunteers worked tirelessly over several months to construct the blind, ensuring it was ready for use by the fall hunting season. Ken McNaughton and Ron Zubrick, both longtime volunteers and members of INWC’s ADA Advisory Committee, championed the project, carefully planning and executing each phase to maximize accessibility.

WDFW / Getty / Canva WDFW / Getty / Canva loading... ADA Hunting Blind

Location and Community Involvement

The accessible blind’s location on private land was selected to provide a quieter hunting experience with reduced competition from other hunters. WDFW biologist Dean Nizer played a key role in identifying and securing this prime location. With a pond surrounded by agricultural fields, the area is a natural habitat for waterfowl, making it ideal for hunting ducks and geese. The private land setting not only fosters a peaceful environment for hunters but also ensures that safety and accessibility remain top priorities.

Expanding Access for Disabled Hunters

The addition of this blind is a significant step forward in WDFW’s mission to make hunting more inclusive. It joins a handful of other ADA-accessible hunting blinds across Eastern Washington, including sites near Moses Lake.

For individuals interested in using these accessible blinds, WDFW encourages reaching out for more information. With ongoing efforts to expand access and more projects like this, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Inland Northwest Wildlife Council are creating a more inclusive outdoor experience for disabled hunters across the state.