Arson Suspect Arrested for Suspicious October 19th Kennewick Fire
The fire was said to have spread from a storage shed to a home near the intersection of 11th Ave. and South Morain Street October 19th.
Kennewick Man Arrested for Arson
Around 3:58 AM Kennewick Fire and Police responded to the home, and were able to beat back the flames, which had spread to the home.
No injuries were reported at the time, but significant damage was sustained to the home.
Now A 47-Year-Old Man is Charged with Arson
Kennewick Police arrested Thomas Anderson November 5th. KPD released the information Monday November 9th. He's facing a charge of 1st. Degree Arson.
Police said after Kennewick Fire Investigators conducted a thorough investigation, the fire had been deemed as suspcious from the start. No other details or specific were released, the investigation continues.
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