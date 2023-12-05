K-9, Metal Detector Help Locate West Richland Burglary Firearm

(WRPD-Google street view) (WRPD-Google street view) loading...

West Richland PD calls it a case of the needle in a haystack.

Metal detector, K-9, help locate burglary firearm

Monday night, West Richland Police responded to a report of a residential burglary taking place in the area of 4802 West Canal Drive in West Richland.

WRPD officers combed the area and were able to quickly locate two suspects nearby. They were arrested and are in the Benton County jail on various charges.

However, officers learned one of the suspects was apparently carrying a handgun, but had ditched it.

With help from the Benton County Sheriff's Office K-9 Sable, as well as a metal detector, WRPD was able to locate the gun in the heavy brush next to the irrigation canal.

WRPD say it was like finding a needle in a haystack, but now the gun will help prosecutors in their case against the two suspects.