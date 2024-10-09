Is Reliable, Affordable Power in Jeopardy? Benton PUD Has Answers

The state of power and energy is in flux in WA state, and the Benton PUD is planning a series of public forums to inform customers what's going on.

Public forums are open to everyone

The PUD recently sent out mailers to customers asking "is affordable, reliable electricity in jeopardy.?" These forums will address a variety of topics, including:

Norrthwest close to blackouts--how did we get here?

WA and OR clean energy policies- global and US prospectives

WA energy strategies--challenges and concerns

Where do we go from here?

The forums will open with a 30-min presentation on energy topics, then taking questions from attendees and providing information. The forums will be held at the following dates and times:

October 16th Prosser at the PUD Auditorium 250 North Gap Road 5:30 PM

October 23rd, 6:30 PM at Ki-Be High School, 1205 Horne Drive Benton City

October 24th 5:30 PM Benton PUD Auditorium in Kennewick 2721 West 10th Ave (corner of 10th and Highway 395) Kennewick.

October 28th, also in Kennewick at the same PUD location.

For more information, see the details at bentonpud.org.