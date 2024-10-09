Is Reliable, Affordable Power in Jeopardy? Benton PUD Has Answers
The state of power and energy is in flux in WA state, and the Benton PUD is planning a series of public forums to inform customers what's going on.
Public forums are open to everyone
The PUD recently sent out mailers to customers asking "is affordable, reliable electricity in jeopardy.?" These forums will address a variety of topics, including:
- Norrthwest close to blackouts--how did we get here?
- WA and OR clean energy policies- global and US prospectives
- WA energy strategies--challenges and concerns
- Where do we go from here?
The forums will open with a 30-min presentation on energy topics, then taking questions from attendees and providing information. The forums will be held at the following dates and times:
- October 16th Prosser at the PUD Auditorium 250 North Gap Road 5:30 PM
- October 23rd, 6:30 PM at Ki-Be High School, 1205 Horne Drive Benton City
- October 24th 5:30 PM Benton PUD Auditorium in Kennewick 2721 West 10th Ave (corner of 10th and Highway 395) Kennewick.
- October 28th, also in Kennewick at the same PUD location.
Get our free mobile app
For more information, see the details at bentonpud.org.
LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state
Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.
Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.
Gallery Credit: Anuradha Varanasi