“Customer needs have become more complex. Funding environments and political priorities have shifted..."--(Pallet Tiny House Builder, Everett.)

Former Award-Winning Tiny House Builder Shuts Their Doors

Pallet was founded in Everett, WA 9 years ago, with the goal of providing quick, sturdy homeless housing, using tiny homes as a model. In 2022, they won an innovation and business award from noted tech and business publication Geekwire.

Now, they're shutting down.

Pallet Didn't Just Serve WA State

According to Geekwire, and company Officials, they served at least 30,000 people by working with and supply housing for at least 100 communities in North America. Over 6,000 beds were provided. But, according to statements released by the company this week, a lot has changed in the homeless housing landscape.

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Amy and Brady King grew the business out of their contracting experience, and built plastic and fiberglass panel homes that could be assembled in about an hour without the need for specialized tools. They incorporated doors that could be locked, and even climate controls.

But Times Have Changed

According to a Seattle news outlet, PubliCola, Pallet became a victim of internal production costs, and a downtown in demand. PubliCola said these units cost nearly five times as much to produce as opposed to similar wooden tiny house homeless units.

Seattle recently contracted with Pallet to build the 75-unit Interbay Housing Project, where the contract price climbed from $1.3 to nearly $4 million dollars.

Pallet indicated they are turning to different and newer initiatives in what they referred to as 'the homeless space.'

Critics Say This Concept Doesn't Focus on Root Issues

Cities such as Seattle, Olympia, Everett, and Tacoma look at tiny temporary homeless housing as a solution to end homeless camps and "transition" people indoors. But many communities and citizens are pushing back hard, saying it only 'hides' the problem, and doesn't address why these people are homeless. And, it doesn't deal with serious drug and crime related issues.

They say it's just a fancier version of cities buying up and refurbishing old hotels and filling them with homeless persons. Out of sight, out of mind, and the problem continues.

Many Homeless Villages are No or Low Barrier

While some tiny house homeless villages require residents to prove they are not using or abusing drugs or narcotics, most of the ones in Seattle do not. A low or no barrier facility doesn't require sobriety as a qualifying factor to live there.