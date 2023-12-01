‘Hawks Stadium One of the Most Expensive (for fans) in NFL

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

A new survey that examines fan costs at NFL stadiums around the country has placed Lumen Field, the home of the Seattle Seahawks, near the top of the list.

Lumen is 3rd most expensive overall

BonusFinder, according to their website, is an "independent, user-driven casino review portal." They recently published a study about which NFL stadiums are the most expensive from a fan standpoint, such as food, drinks etc.

The study shows Lumen Field tied for third most expensive overall with Philadelphia and San Francisco. Seattle ranked 7.0 on a scale of 1-15 used by the study.

The most expensive is Soldier Field in Chicago, where the average price for a beer is $7.50, $11 for a hot dog, and $130 for a ticket. Seattle's prices are similar but the ticket is about $7 cheaper.

Also, according to MyNorthwest.com:

"It was revealed in the study that Lumen Field had the third most expensive hot dogs (averaging $7.49), nearly $2 more than the national average ($5.78). The Seahawks’ stadium also has the eighth-most expensive beer, with the average cost of beer landing around $9.49, $4.49 more than beer in the cheapest stadiums and slightly higher than the national average of $8.79."

Lumen Field Seahawk ticket prices (on average) are the 7th highest at $123.04, which is $12 dollars than the national average, according to the study.

At the time it was built between 2000 and 2002, Lumen cost $360 million, today it's the 16th costliest NFL facility. However, several newer ones have been built at a cost of over a billion dollars. These include AT & T Stadium (Jerry Jones House) in Arlington, the home of the Cowboys, and the new So-Fi Stadium in LA that is shared by the Rams and Chargers.