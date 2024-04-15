Charming Small Washington State Town Crowned Best Place to Live

Money Magazine Has Named A Small Washington Town #1 Place To Live

As a true Washingtonian, I'm a little biased when it comes to the Evergreen State. I know that there are lots of great places to live but now one small charming town has risen to the top as one of the best places to live in Washington State.



Why Is Camas Washington A Great Place To Live In Washington State?

On the latest rankings by Money Magazine, Camas, Washington emerged as a gem among the 50 best places to live in America, for reasons that are worth more than a mere statistic.

Situated along the banks of the Columbia River in Southwest Washington, Camas is more than a picturesque town nested under the imposing shadow of Mount Hood across the Oregon border.

By Sarah McDevitt - View of Columbia River, Camas Washington, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=60747741 By Sarah McDevitt - View of Columbia River, Camas Washington, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=60747741 loading...

Camas' ascent to the top 50 list is not by chance. Unlike many other selections, it's not simply a serene bedroom community to a larger city. Though the influence of nearby Portland, Oregon, is felt and appreciated, Camas has firmly set its own pace.

Historically rooted in the paper mill and the contributions of leading companies like Underwriters Laboratories and Sharp Electronics, this city has an economic resilience that is the envy of many of its neighbors. Thanks to the Downtown Association, Camas has become a destination location.

A key contributor to the high quality of life here, Camas residents enjoy the unparalleled advantage of breathtaking natural settings just a stone’s throw away. With Lacamas Lake Regional Park and the Columbia River Gorge so close, outdoor activities are not just a weekend treat but an integral part of daily life.

Hiking, boating, skiing, and more are practically on the doorstep of this Pacific Northwest wonder, a rare treat for a town of its size.

rik/canva rik/canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

One would be remiss not to mention the enduring allure of small-town America that permeates Camas. Here, neighbors know each other's names, local businesses thrive on community support, and the enviable small-city lifestyle remains intact.

Here's the best part, the vacancy rate is down to 1%

Now you can see why Camas Washington tops the list of best places to live in Washington State.

10 Towns in Washington State With the 2023 Lowest Cost of Living Looking for a new place to live? Discover which towns have the most affordable cost of living in Washington State for 2023. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals