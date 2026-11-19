Often, we find ourselves saying "only in Washington state..." This is another of those cases.

Legal Firm Named to Defend I-638 Against Lawsuit Actually Supports Many Transgender Causes, Including Boys in Girls Sports

WA State Attorney General Nick Brown issued a statement claiming due to his associations with a law firm that is helping several groups sue to overturn I-638, he can't defend the state against that lawsuit. What?

In case you didn't know, when citizens pass an Initiative, such as 26-638, which bans transgender boys from playing girls K-12 and club sports in WA State (via the WIAA), if there's a lawsuit seeking to overturn an Initiative, the state has to defend it. Curious?

Camas HS Boy in girls state race---Brandi Kruse Facebook Camas HS Boy in girls state race---Brandi Kruse Facebook

Even If the State Seems to be Against a People's Initiative, Because It was Passed, it Becomes 'law' and the State Has to Defend Its Laws.

The group named by AG Brown, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, has a long history of siding with transgender cases, whether it's supporting child sex change procedures, or allowing boys to play girls' sports. According to Jason Rantz of AM 770 KTTH Seattle (Seattle Red):

"In 2023, the firm teamed with the ACLU of Missouri and Lambda Legal to sue Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, winning an order that blocked his emergency rule on gender transition treatments. The coalition then sued to stop Senate Bill 49, Missouri’s ban on those treatments for minors. The Missouri Supreme Court upheld the law."

There Are Serious Concerns This Legal Firm Will Vigorously Defend I-638

BCLP will be tasked with refuting the lawsuit filed by the group TransFamilies, The WA Education Association (WEA Teachers Union) and several transgender boy parents. They are seeking to overturn the voter-passed initiative. Yes, the teachers union.

The Alliance Defending Freedom has petitioned to allow several high school female athletes to be allowed to join the case, on the side of defending I-638, to ensure boys stay out of girls sports.

Some questions have been raised about the validity of AG Brown's claims of conflict of interest, as his job is to defend what has been passed--with vigor, regardless of his political positions.

But as we've said before, "only in Washington...!"