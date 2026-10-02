A suspect believed responsible for a string of criminal activities in the area of Coulee Dam and Ephrata is now behind bars.

Deputies Worked Extensively to Corral the Suspects

Wednesday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff's Office was able to finally captured a suspect wanted in a string of criminal activities across the county.

Quincy Police tried to stop the suspect's vehicle, which was spotted Wednesday morning, but he sped off and headed into the county.

Then It was Spotted Again But He Fled

A property owner reported seeing the suspects truck in the 16000 block of Road 7.6-Northwest, but he'd fled by the time Officers arrived.

Finally, an hour later, a Deputy spotted the vehicle in the 15000 block of Road 8-Northwest, a location about five miles southeast of Quincy.

This time Officers were able to approach from multiple directions, and boxed in the suspect, who had tried unsuccessfully to 'hide' his truck from view. He was 'convinced' to surrender and gave up.

The Suspect is Now Facing Multiple Charges

Cody Miller of Ephrata is now in the Grant County Jail on 3 Felony and multiple Misdemeanor Counts.

Officials didn't list what criminal incidents he was associated with.