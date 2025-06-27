My Sly, our sweet, lovable senior and our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week. Sly's story began on a chilly morning this past April, when a call came into Animal Control about a “small dog bellowing outside of Motel 6 in Pasco.”

Sly Was Callously Left Behind

On April 9th, 2025, officers responded and found a 10-year-old Beagle mix standing alone, confused but hopeful. He was later named Sly — not because he’s sneaky, but because even after all he’s been through, this guy has a quiet charm that wins hearts in seconds.

It’s believed someone abandoned Sly outside the motel, a sad fate that happens far too often to senior pets. When Sly arrived at Tri-Cities Animal Services, it was clear he’d been neglected for quite some time. He had:

Lumps and bumps (benign fatty tumors common in older dogs),

Chronic dry eye (easily managed with daily drops),

Terrible teeth (that was taken care of that with a dental appointment),

And he was still intact — now he’s neutered and current on his basic care!

Despite all that, Sly holds no grudges. He’s an easy-going, treat-loving, short-walk-enjoying, sunbeam-napping, 40-pound gentleman who just wants a soft bed and a loving hand. His medical concerns are all cosmetic and don’t impact his quality of life. He’s got plenty of tail wags and belly rubs left to give.

But sadly… Sly’s been overlooked.

He’s been waiting and waiting, but adoption interest has been little to none. And it breaks our hearts. He deserves to spend his golden years in a home — not in a shelter.

Pros and Cons of Adopting a Senior Dog (Spoiler: It’s mostly Pros)

✅ They’re calm and mellow. No puppy zoomies at 2am — just cozy cuddles.

✅ They’re house-trained. Sly already knows the ropes!

✅ What you see is what you get. No surprises with size or temperament.

✅ They’re grateful. Senior dogs know when they’ve been saved.

✅ They love routine. A snack, a short walk, and a nap? Heaven.

✅ Lower exercise needs. Perfect for busy folks or mellow households.

✅ They make amazing companions for other calm pets and older humans.

✅ They don’t chew your shoes. Been there, chewed that.

✅ They’re instant best friends. No long training phase needed.

🚫 Cons?

May require a little extra vet care (but Sly’s current needs are very manageable!)

You’ll fall in love fast… and you’ll wonder why you didn’t adopt a senior sooner.

If you believe you have the perfect "retirement" home for Sly, come by and meet him! TCAS' address is 1311 South 18th Avenue in Pasco and he is open for prospective new families Tuesday-Saturday from 10am to 5pm. His adoption fee is only $50 and he has been neutered, given his core vaccines, and microchipped. He already had a heart full of love that he will bring as well.

Sly is ready to go home today and hopefully not spend many more night at the shelter. He deserves warm beds, belly rubs, and someone to love him as much as the staff at the shelter already does.