Gang-Related Vehicle Crash, Gunfire, Rocks Moses Lake Neighborhood

Saturday night, two vehicles were involved in a crash in a Moses Lake neighborhood, following a shooting.

One vehicle rammed the other

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports around 8:30 PM two vehicles were driving south on Arnold Drive in the Larson Community, when there were shots fired, apparently from one or both of the vehicles.

Near the intersection with Arlington Drive, one of the vehicles rammed the other, causing both of them to crash. One of the cars struck two other parked vehicles.

All the occupants of both vehicles fled the scene, but one person who was injured was transported to Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The area was re-opened around 11PM, the GCSO says they believe the incident was gang-related.