Former Proposed Kennewick Sex Offender Home Now Has New Owner

At least for this location, a proposed LRA or Less Restrictive Alternative sex offender home, is null and void.

City of Kennewick Announces the Proposed Home has Been Sold

Tuesday, March 31st. the City released a statement indicating the proposed property, located at 5304 West 8th. has new owners. The former owners, two women who own several other properties that are used for sex offender group homes, have backed out.

According to Kennewick Mayor Jason McShane, said the home resale closed last week, and confirmed the new owners do NOT plan any type of such facility for the property.

McShane released a statement that read in part:

“I am so proud of Kennewick. The more we learned about this type of housing, for people who are deemed too dangerous to be out in our community, being sited in our neighborhoods close to schools, bus stops, swimming pools and a public pathway, the more shocked we became."

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Kennewick Officials learned about the proposed sex offender group home, it was first disclosed by 8th District State Legislators including Senator Matt Boehnke. After that, a storm of opposition rose in the community, including a standing-room-only crowd at a public forum at Highlands Middle School, where dozens spoke against the proposal.

The Home Would Have Posted a Potential Threat ot Numerous Entities.

It would have been located a half-mile from one elementary school, and within one mile of several other schools, and parks.

State law doesn't allow cities or counties to ban such sex offender housing, they are referred to as Less Restrictive Alternatives or LRA's by the state. The purpose of the homes is to provide housing for offenders who have completed any and all prison time and have been 'discharged' into the general population.

Could Massive Resistance Prevent Another Such Area Home?

For now, at least at this location, a sex offender group home idea is off the table. Some officials believe due to the massive public pushback, it's possible state officials will think twice before trying to locate any such facilities within Kennewick city limits.