A Yakima native who played for the Seattle Mariners and later served on the City Council is in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition, and his wife was killed, when a wrong-way DUI driver hit them head-on Sunday afternoon. (Nov. 8th)

The 4:30 PM Crash Killed His Wife

70-Year-Old Dave Edler, a Yakima native, WSU grad, and former Mariner, and his wife Susie were headed east on Coolidge Road. when their vehicle was hit head-on by a high-speed driver in the wrong lane.

The 26-year-old suspect has been arrested for suspected DUI, when Yakima EMS and Fire arrived, both victims were initially trapped inside their vehicle.

Once They Were Extricated, Edler's Wife Later Died

Edler, a former standout WSU player, saw three seasons of action as an infielder for the Mariners in a utility role, playing between 35-40 starts a season. His wife was active in a large number of charities in the community. He played in a total of 126 games as a Mariner. He graduated from Eisernhower High School in Yakima.

Following his playing career, Edler served as a City Councilman from 2003 to 2006, and as ceremonial mayor from 2006-2010.

Both Victims Rushed to Multi-Care Hospital

Despite the efforts of EMS and hospital staff Susie Edler died of her injuries at the hospital, while Dave was flown to Seattle. No immediate updates were released on his condition, except at the time of transport he was considered critical.

The suspect has been charged with Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Assault and Yakima Police said alcohol was believed to be a major factor in the crash.