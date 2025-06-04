Learn The Right Way To Dispose of “Old Glory” At Tri-Cities Event

Most Americans have some representation of the red, white and blue somewhere in their home. A significant number of Tri-Citians have a flag pole in their front yard where they display "Old Glory" proudly. While there is little question as to why someone is flying the stars and stripes, there is one for everyone who does.

Scott Lewis/Canva Scott Lewis/Canva loading...

Do you know when it's time to stop flying your flag and more importantly...

Do You Know How to Properly Dispose of Your American Flag?

It's a question you don't think about until you have to. That's when your flag has become too worn to display and needs to be replaced. There are a number of ways believed acceptable for properly disposing of your flag, but the U.S. Code only describes one...but I'll get to that in a minute.

Get our free mobile app

Get our free mobile app

Our flag has been a shining symbol of our Country since 1775. In 1916 Woodrow Wilson called for a day to recognize the flag, leading to the creation of the Flag day holiday. Twenty One years later the American Legion would pass Resolution 440 with regard to ceremonies around retiring American flags. In 1949 Congress would establish June 14th officially as "Flag Day".

Google Street View/Canva Google Street View/Canva loading...

This coming June 14th our local American Legion Post 34 will join with the Port of Kennewick and the City of Kennewick for a "Dignified Disposal of Colors". I reached out to the Sgt. at Arms of the local Glen M. Sickles American Legion Post about the event. He told me that Post 34 revived community involvement in Flag Day a few years ago and the event has only grown.

This year's event will take place at the Regional Veterans Memorial in Columbia Park and will begin at 7:30pm. You are encouraged to bring your worn flags for proper disposal.

American Legion Post 34/Canva American Legion Post 34/Canva loading...

Oh, I almost forgot...4 USC 8 passed in 1942 determined that the proper way to dispose of the American Flag was in a "dignified" way, preferably by burning.