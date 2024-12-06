Fire Sprinklers Flood Portions of Hanford High School Friday

Richland Police say the fire began in a plastic trash can, which triggered the sprinkler systems Friday morning.

Around 5:21 AM, Richland Fire and Police were sent to Hanford High School in north Richland for a fire alarm report.

Upon arrival they found a small fire had started in a plastic trash can between two first-floor science classrooms.  Fire from the damage was minimal, but it triggered the sprinkler system which contained the blaze, but also flooded the first-floor hallway, due to what Police said was the "extended" activation of the water system.

RPD says there is no indication anyone was in the building, and foul play is not suspected. Fire investigators are working to determine what started the fire in the can.

The school district reached out to families to work out what RPD said were alternative plans for the school day.

