Fire Burns Building at Ki-Be High School in Benton City

Investigators have not narrowed down the specific cause of a fire that badly damaged a building next to the woodshop at Kiona-Benton High School in Benton City Thursday. However, one fire official suspects it was a glowing ember that triggered the blaze.

Fire crews responded around 11AM

Multiple Benton County and other fire units responded, the fire was said to be in the dust collection unit that gathers wood chips, dust, and other debris from saws and construcdtion materials in the woodshop building.

The small building holding the dust collector was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, but no damage was done to the main structure of the school.

The fire was out within 30 minutes, but Officials did not say how much damage was done to the dust collection system, or how it would affect woodshop and related classes going forward.

No injuries occurred from the fire.