EPA Bans Widely-Used Pesiticide, Claiming High Health Dangers

For the first time in 40 years, the EPA has used emergency powers to suspend, some say ban, the use of a widely-utilized week killer, or presticide.

The pesticide, dimethyl tetrachloroterephthalate, is also known as DCPA or Dacthal

DCPA was first introduced in 1958, according to the EPA, for ag and non-ag use to control weeds and other unwanted plants. It's primarily used in connection with the farming of onions, broccoli, Brussel sprouts and cabbage.

The EPA says the emergency action was taken because of health risks. According to Consumer Reports:

"The weedkiller can be harmful to fetuses, causing lower IQ and other long-term adverse effects, according to the EPA. The potential risks are greatest for people who frequently come into contact with DCPA. “It’s applicators, farmworkers, people living near farm fields that are bearing the brunt of the risk,” says Charles Benbrook, PhD, an independent expert on pesticide use and regulation who consults with Consumer Reports on these issues."

The EPA says a pregnant person who works with DCPA could face increased exposure anywhere from four to 20 times what Federal standards say is acceptable levels. Consumer Reports says the reason DCPA was banned is because of data:

"In making the decision to ban DCPA, the EPA cited research conducted by the pesticide’s manufacturer, the AMVAC Chemical Corporation. The research showed that DCPA could affect thyroid hormones in fetal rats even at doses much lower than those known to cause problems in adult rats. In people, these disruptions could result in health problems such as low birth weight, impaired motor skills, and issues with brain and bone development, in addition to lower IQ."

The data was released about a year ago, the EPA had been requesting this kind of study information over the last decade from the company. DCPA was banned in the European Union in 2009, and some sources in the U.S. say it was identified as being potentially harmful as far back as 1995.