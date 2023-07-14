DUI Driver Takes out Power Pole, Trees in Kennewick

Kennewick DUI crash (KPD-google street view) Kennewick DUI crash (KPD-google street view) loading...

PUD Power crews had to restore service after a driver took out a pole Thursday night.

Drunk Driver plows tree, power pole

Late Thursday night, Kennewick Police were dispatched to an area close to the intersection of South Kellogg St and 4th. Place.

They found, when they arrived, this sedan off the road, it had taken out a tree and apparently a power pole.

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Amber Woods, had fled the scene but was later located and arrested on DUI charges as well as an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Get our free mobile app

Power crews were able to restore electricity to the area sometime after the crash. No word if the driver sustained any injuries.