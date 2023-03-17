Drunk Suspect Arrested After Gunfire in Oregon Trailer Park

A 30-year-old man is in the Umatilla County jail after a drunken, gun-firing spree Thursday evening.

Deputies called to a trailer park in Milton Freewater

Around 7 PM Deputies were dispatched to the Locust Trailer Court, 1501 N Elizabeth St in Milton-Freewater after a 9-1-1 call came in about a man firing off a gun.

Deputies found the suspect, identified as Luis Antonio Angel Fergoso, of Milton-Freewater, at the scene. Witnesses told Deputies, and they observed the suspect dancing around, acting erratically, yelling, and getting in and out of a parked vehicle.

Deputies found Fergoso standing near the car, he also reportedly fired off at least two rounds from the firearm.

Joined by officers from the Milton-Freewater Police Department, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Department, and Washington State Patrol, a Deputy was able to use what the UCSO said were de-escalation techniques to convince Fergoso to calm down and surrender without incident.

During the following on-scene investigation a firearm was recovered, turned out it was reported stolen out of Walla Walla in 2018.

Fergoso is now in the Umatilla County jail on charges including Unlawful Use of a Weapon x 2, Theft 1 by Receiving, Disorderly Conduct 2, and Reckless Endangering.

Deputies said he appeared to be intoxicated at the time of his arrest.