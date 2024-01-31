Drone Helps Moses Lake PD Nail Spendy Tool Theft Suspect

Wednesday morning, Moses Lake Police, along with Grant County Sheriff's Deputies, were able to track and capture a theft suspect partly because of a drone.

The suspect allegedly made off with a number of "high-end" tools

The MLPD says the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Melo Martinez, allegedly stole a number of tools from a location in the 400 block of Broadmoor. After law enforcement was alerted, they used a drone to help track his path.

It's likely his bright red jacket made tracking him with the drone easier. He was located at one of several homeless camps that are located in the 900 block of Wheeler Road. He was found with the tools in his possession, he admitted to it, and other stolen evidence was found. He is also facing charges for a previous burglary and two counts of first degree theft, one count of trafficking in stolen property, and "two counts of malicious mischief 2nd degree." (MLPD)

While officers were searching the camp, they also located a stolen motorcycle from an unrelated crime and were able to return it to its owner.