Deputies Investigate Attempted Break-In at Finley Pot Store

Either the suspect's tools were not sufficient to break the glass, or the doors have extra-tempered plates.

Benton County Deputies looking into attempted break-in

The BCSO did not specify when the attempted burglary took place, but said they responded to the Green 2 Go pot store on SR 397 near Finley.

Attempted break-in (BCSO)

When they arrived, they found the suspect(s) had tried to get into the building by smashing the doors and windows using large rocks, but they were unable to get inside.

Investigators are currently going over security camera footage and other evidence found at the scene, no other details have been released.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

There have not been a significant amount of burglary attempts on Mid-Columbia area pot stores, compared to other parts of WA State.