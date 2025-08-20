(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson is defending the state’s noncitizen workers' protections law despite U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi’s threats of criminal charges against him if the state does not comply with federal immigration law.

On Aug. 13, Ferguson and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell received letters from Bondi identifying the state and city as jurisdictions that engage in sanctuary policies that thwart federal immigration enforcement. This is the result of an executive order signed by President Donald Trump directing the U.S. Justice Department to publish a list of states and local jurisdictions obstructing federal immigration laws.

Bondi demanded Ferguson and other elected leaders of designated sanctuary jurisdictions submit a response to the letter confirming their commitment to complying with federal law by Tuesday. Ferguson refused to compromise and work to revise the state’s immigration laws.

Bondi’s letter threatens to press criminal charges against anyone operating “under the color of law” to obstruct federal immigration enforcement.

“That is breathtaking,” Ferguson responded after reading out the threat during a Tuesday press conference.

“Washington state will not be bullied or intimidated by threats and legally baseless accusations,” Ferguson said. “By threatening criminal prosecutions of state officials, this letter embarrasses and disgraces the Office of the U.S. Attorney General.”

Bondi does not outright list Washington laws she asserts violate federal law. Ferguson suspects she is alluding to the Keep Washington Working Act, which limits cooperation between Washington state and local agencies and federal immigration enforcement.

Ferguson said there is no compromise planned for the Keep Washington Working Act in response to the federal threats.

State Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said the state will pay the price for Ferguson’s decision not to comply with the federal government’s demands. Walsh argues that the federal government wants access to prisons and jails in the state and that Ferguson currently refuses them. In return, federal law enforcement can locate and deport illegal immigrants with criminal records.

“If Ferguson is really interested in ‘keeping Washingtonians safe,’ he would cooperate with the Feds and give them access to our jails and prisons,” Walsh said in a statement following the press conference.

This is not Ferguson’s first time clashing with the Trump Administration. In 2017 – when Ferguson was the Washington attorney general – he was the first to challenge President Donald Trump in court for his travel ban on Middle East and North African countries.

According to Ferguson, the Attorney’s General office went on to defeat Trump in court 55 times while being unsuccessful in three cases.

“Given that history, I can assure you I am prepared to defend Washington from any litigation the Trump Administration wishes to pursue . . . we will defeat them,” said Ferguson.