Deputies Conduct Late-Night Search for Dangerous Adams County Shooter

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says the wanted suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies serve search warrant northeast of Connell

During the late night-early morning hours of Sunday into Monday, June 4-5, Adams County Sheriff's Office Deputies served a search warrant and swept an area looking for a suspected drive-by shooter. The search was conducted in Hatton, a small unincorporated hamlet about 9 miles northeast of Connell. The area has only 79 people according to the most recent census.

June 4th, Sunday, the ACSO says there was an attempted drive-by in the 1700 block of Bench Road, a rural area a couple of miles southeast of Othello.

The investigation turned up a suspect, 28-year-old Ivis Moises Dominguez-Montoya, hometown not listed. The ACSO says he is facing the following charges:

"drive-by shooting and aiming or discharging firearms, dangerous weapons."

However, if you are in that area of Adams County or elsewhere and see him, do not contact, him because Deputies say at this time he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may see him, call 9-1-1 or the ACSO at 509) 659-1122. The search continues.