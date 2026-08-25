Hate to be THAT guy! Read on...

City of the Dalles PD seeking Interesting Theft Suspect

Shoplifting escalates to a Class A (major) misdemeanor in Oregon if you steal $500 or more worth of items, it becomes a felony if you hit $1,000.

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This guy is a Misdemeanor suspect, Monday The City of The Dalles PD posted on their social media they are looking or this "lonely" gentleman, who helped himself to numerous "self-entertainment" items from a local business.

Police Used AI to Blur the Backround for a Reason

The alleged theft occurred at what is believed to be the only "adult" business in The Dalles, the Adult Shop. Given the venue, blurring the backround was a prudent move.

Police are looking for leads to ID and locate this guy, he has a distinctive tattoo on his right calf. What 'made' this a very interesting post were some of the hundreds of comments left by readers. For privacy reasons, we blacked out names and images.

Anyone in The Dalles who might have information, call (541) 296-2613. All leads can be confidential. Just a few of the comments are below.

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