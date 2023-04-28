‘Come Out or Get Bit’–Grant County K-9 Helps Catch Suspects [VIDEO]

GCSO GCSO loading...

The Soap Lake PD and Grant County Deputies collared a pair of burglary suspects with help from GCSO K-9 Chewy.

Deputy warns suspect to come out or get bit

Wednesday afternoon around 5:36 PM, Grant County Dispatch was notified about two young men who were seen breaking into an unoccupied home in Soap Lake.

SLPD and Grant County Deputies arrived at the location, and saw the two suspects smash out windows, jump from the second story, and run off. One suspect was quickly captured, the other fled to a nearby apartment complex and forced open a residence door. The home was occupied at the time.

The suspect was attempting to flee out a back window, but K-9 Chewy at the front door forced him back inside. The homeowner gave Deputies permission to enter, and in the video you can hear K-9 Handler Sgt. Overland warn the suspect to 'come out or get bit.'

Finally, the suspect gave up, and the dog did not have to be turned loose. The two suspects, identified as Arthur Vonyzzand and Luke Pelham, both of Soap Lake, are in the Grant County jail on multiple charges, as well as several other counts which GCSO says have been referred to the prosecutor's office. The videos, courtesy of the SLPD and GCSO, who the suspect jumping from the home, and then K-9 Chewy convincing the man to give up.