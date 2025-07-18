Giant Pasco Stuffed Animal “Bears Witness” to Driver’s Assault on Man

Leave it to the Pasco PD to have some fun with this one, although the crime is rather shocking.

Giant Bear has been seen strapped to the roof of this SUV

Recently, you may have seen this Ford SUV around the Tri-Cities, with the giant bear attached to the roof. Now, it, and the bear, are awaiting further searching following a shocking crime.

Pasco PD apparently 'talked' to the bear, his name is Chubby, but he prefers to go by "Skinny Pete."

The 93-inch long bear was on the roof of the SUV at Peanuts Park in Pasco this week, when the owner and driver, identified as 36-year-old Shantel Bennet-Wyatt became angry with another man in the area, and tried to attack him with a machete. After the victim got away, Wyatt chased him in her SUV, and hit him.

She ran over him, Chubby the Bear thinks she broke his leg. According to the report, a large number of Officers were involved in a chase that was headed for Touchet, but several other Officers began to search for the vehicle.

It was easy to find, because Wyatt had not removed Chubby from the roof. She was located and arrested for 1st. Degree and Vehicular Assault. Chubby also said he got to meet K-9 Brit, who hit on the car as possibly having narcotics inside.

Chubby now says he is waiting at the Police garage for the search to be finished. No word as to where he will end up following the investigation. He finished up his tale by saying in part:

"That’s the story and it was my pleasure to tell it to the fans of PPD’s facebook page. Sorry for just giving you the bear minimum these cops just showed up with some bear claws and I am hungry."

On the serious side of this case, the investigation continues.