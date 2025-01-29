Secrets About Washington: Bavarian Paradise!

In the Cascade Mountains, the little town of Leavenworth, Washington, is one town very much about reinvention in the hands of the community. What once was a struggling logging town has become today a Bavarian-inspired village, attracting visitors from across the globe with its charm and festivity

A Humble Beginning

The story of Leavenworth goes back to the middle of the 19th century, when such tribes as Yakama, Chinook, and Wenatchi lived in this area and fished and hunted at the confluence of the Wenatchee River and Icicle Creek. European settlers started to arrive in the 1860s, building a trading post, which became, by 1890, a town named Icicle Flats. It was in 1893, with the coming of the Great Northern Railway, that it became a major commercial center, with heavy action in the logging industry.

Get our free mobile app

The Decline and Reinvention

By the mid-20th century, Leavenworth was experiencing economic depression. The decline of the logging industry and the rerouting of the railroad led to a downturn, with many businesses closing and the town's future uncertain. In the 1960s, visionary business owners and residents sought to revitalize the community. Inspired by the town's alpine setting, they decided to model Leavenworth after a Bavarian village-a concept that had proven successful in other parts of the country.

Leavenworth: North Central Washington's Alpine Village Ranked as one of the best places in the country to spend Christmas Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560

Bavarian Embrace

The building structure changed to reflect Bavarian inspiration with bright colours, steeply pitched roofs and ornamental trim. Businesses started assuming German sounding names and the town began holding cultural events, including Oktoberfest in honor of Bavarian heritage through music, food, and dancing. Tourists were invited, and the cultural change brought a new pride and identity for its residents.

Destination Throughout the Year

Today, Leavenworth is a vibrant city that is known for its jolly atmosphere and cultural events. This town hosts an annual Oktoberfest over the first three weekends in October, featuring musicals, dancing, and several types of craft beers that attract nearby and distant visitors. During the holiday season, Leavenworth becomes a winter wonderland with thousands of lights illuminating the town, placing anyone into a traditional German Christmas Market atmosphere.

A Testimony to Community Spirit

This was the birth of Leavenworth's journey from a dwindling town into the Bavarian village of Washington. It has taken a great amount of determination, perseverance, and community spirit. By their united efforts, they have envisioned it to become the favorite haunt of people—a melting pot of culture, natural splendor, and festivity combined.