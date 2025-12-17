A 57-year-old Moses Lake man is facing multiple charges for his role in the sickening of a child.

Man charged with several counts

Moses Lake Police say Thomas William has been charged with Criminal Mistreatment 1st degree and Endangerment with a controlled substance related to the exposure overdose of his 13-month old daughter. Police didn't specify what drug the child came into contact with.

Around 9 PM Police responded to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake and found the child had been brought to the ER.

The little girl was stabilized, then flown to a Spokane hospital for more observation, their current condition is not known. Child Protective Services (CPS) has officially taken custody of the child, the investigation continues.