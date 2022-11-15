Cellphone Distraction Sends Driver Into Large Rock Garden

Crash area in Benton County (google maps) Crash area in Benton County (google maps) loading...

Monday evening, cellphone use behind the wheel claimed another victim.

Teen driver plows into a large rock garden

The Benton County Sheriff's Department reports a car full of teens plowed off a road and into a large "rock garden" Monday night.

BCSO at crash scene (BCSO)

The BCSO says the crash occurred on Clearview Loop, which is about two miles west from the intersection of Badger Road and I-82.

According to Deputies, the teen driver was using their cellphone and got distracted, and drove off the road into the garden. Fortunately, no reports of injuries, but it's likely the vehicle is not going to be in good shape after plowing into large rocks.

By the way, a Digital Distraction Ticket in WA state is a minimum $136 charge for the first offense, which jumps to $234 for the second.