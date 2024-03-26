Car Thieves Busted Stripping Stolen Car in Tunnel Near Plymouth

The McNary Dam Tunnel, also known as the "China" Tunnel, is a popular hike in southern Benton County. It is now apparently a spot for car thieves to strip down a vehicle.

Benton County Deputies arrest 3 suspects stripping wire from a car

Monday, Benton County Deputies responded to the McNary Tunnel, which is located near Plymouth, WA. The tunnel is part of a five-mile hike that begins at Plymouth and ends near McNary Dam. The tunnel itself is about 1/4 of a mile in length.

It used to be a railroad tunnel, but the tracks have long since been moved. According to the BCSO, the reporting person said several people were inside the tunnel 'burninng.'

Deputies said there was a vehicle not far inside of the tunnel, and two people were stripping wire from a vehicle, and burning it to remove the copper. The BCSO says the vehicle matched the description of one reported stolen recently. A third person showed up a short time later in a pickup truck.

All 3 persons were arrested on what the BCSO said were various charges, and all the vehicles were impounded for further investigation. Now, people can resume hiking through the tunnel without having to put up with criminal activity and smoke.