Bold Pasco Burglars Captured on Video in Family Living Room

Burglary suspects (PPD)

Pasco Police are seeking to identify these two burglary suspects, captured on video this weekend. The word was put out by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

Suspects in a home north of Pasco

The suspects were captured on a Ring doorbell interior security camera, at a home located on Glade Road near the intersection of Alder Road. The time of the break-in was around 11 AM on Saturday, November 26th.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential. No word what, if any items, they took from the home. The video is below.