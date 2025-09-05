123K-Plus People, 6,719 Elephant Ears, 30,641 Free Rides to BF Fair 2025

The Benton Franklin Fair for 2025 was a huge success, according to the numbers.

Fair board releases fair stats

The Fair released a wide variety of stats about this years event. A total of 123,333 fans attended during the five days, of which 30,641 got free rides courtesy of Ben Franklin Transit and CCPCo. And, they ate the 6,719 elephant ears that were fried.

According to the Fair, tremendous community impact:

"$1.5 million generated at the Market Stock Auction – the largest grossing youth livestock auction in Washington State – setting yet another record. • $10,000 in scholarships awarded to youth participants. • $189,797 raised by nonprofits and community organizations for their programs. • $2,852 donated to 2nd Harvest from opening day sales. The Fair has contributed the equivalent of 178,000 pounds of food over 17 years."

A total of 87 various musical and other entertainment acts performed before the crowds on the Fair's various stages as well.

189 direct jobs were also created, and over 500 volunteers also helped. Following the 77th. edition of the fair, soon the remodel of the main rodeo arena will begin, doubling the seating to 6,000.