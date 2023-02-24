Benton County Deputies Respond to Claims of Prosser School Shooter

Benton County Sheriff (BCSO) Benton County Sheriff (BCSO) loading...

Benton County Sheriff's Department officials say a person who has allegedly made mutliple threat claims against area schools will be facing multiple charges.

Deputies investigate alleged threat at Prosser School

Friday, the BCSO responded, along with Prosser Police, to a report of an alleged shooter at an area school.

Due to the fast response of officers and quick investigation, the BCSO says they were able to locate the person who made the claim. It is not known if they are a student, or where they were located at the time of the incident.

According to the BCSO:

"The fast response to the school and thorough investigation led to the subject being located and arrested. These types of calls are taken seriously and are not tolerated. No students and school staff were in harms way during this incident. The suspect has made 3 calls in the past 2 days of this related topic and will be charged for each occurance."

No other details were released, but it's likely the number of charges and their serious nature against this suspect will be large.