Benton County Corrections Officer Facing Misconduct Allegations

Benton County released information Wednesday, March 6th, indicating a Benton County Corrections Officer has been arrested and is facing sexual misconduct allegations.

The officer was arrested on Tuesday, March 5th

The situation began when a female inmate reported the issue to corrections officers, the county did not say when they were reported.

Per law, the BCSO began an investigation under what is known as the Federal PREA Act, or Prison Rape Elimination Act of 2003. The act requires a criminal investigation into any such allegations. The Officer was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

On Tuesday, March 5th. BCSO Detectives arrested Officer Kevin Bell, and he was booked into the Franklin County Jail on a charge of Custodial Sexual Misconduct in the 2nd. Degree. Bell is pictured on the left in full uniform from his swearing-in with Benton County, circa 2019 (image from the Benton County Sheriff's Office).

The results of the investigation will be sent to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office when it is completed.

Get our free mobile app

Following the adjudication of the criminal investigation, Benton County will then conduct an internal investigation into this matter. The initial investigation is ongoing, no other information has been released.