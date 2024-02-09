Area University Gets $1.4 Million Grant, Will Tackle WA Nursing Shortage

An area university with three campus locations in southeast and central WA will see its nursing program enhanced.

  Heritage University gets $1.4 million grant

 Heritage, which has campus locations in Toppenish and Kennewick (they recently began to utilize the old Tri-City Herald building on Canal) and another location at CBC, was the recipient of the money from the Federal Government's effort to boost nursing numbers. According to Heritage:

"This strategic initiative called “Pathways to Opportunity” is designed to boost the number of skilled and diverse nurses, implementing a Grow Your Own model to engage local high school students, guide them through college preparation, recruit them into the university’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, and assist with their entry into the high-wage, high-demand local nursing workforce."

The school offers at least 21 different undergrad programs, six master's degree programs, and numerous certification classes.

The new nursing Pathways to Opportunity program will focus on Native American, low-income, Hispanic, and first-generation high school and college students. The grant is for three years, for $1.4 million.

