Ambulance Service Drops 17 Jobs in Grant County, Coming in January

AMR, American Medical Response, has filed a WARN Alert with the WA State Employment Security Department.

AMR will drop 17 Grant County Jobs, around Moses Lake

AMR had served the Moses Lake-Grant County area since 2010 but was experiencing higher employee costs, inflation, and a lack of Washington Medicaid reimbursements.

Lifeline Ambulance will take over the role, based in Wenatchee, they operate in Chelan, Okanogan, and Douglas Counties, with five bases of operation not including the new ones coming in Grant.

The transition began this summer, but now AMR has filed the legally-mandated WARN or Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification with ESD. A recent law that passed the legislature requires businesses to file such alerts with the state about any pending closures or layoffs involving job losses.

The WARN Alert from AMR indicates 17 workers will be let go, with an effective date of January 2, 2024.

Lifeline will take over rural ambulance service throughout much of the county.