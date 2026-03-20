Liquid meth is easier to transport, then it's 'refined' into the white powder.

US CPB Finds Nearly half-ton of Liquid Meth in Truck

US Customs agents have released information about a March 2nd drug bust at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, about 24 miles south of San Diego on the US-Mexican border.

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CBP Agents said a 2019 Kenworth semi-truck was pulled aside for further inspection after an agent noticed a white powder near the fuel cap one of the diesel tanks.

The 26-year-old Hispanic male driver was pulled to the side, and agents inserted a probe and found a gel-like substance mixed with the diesel fuel. After a test, it turned out to be liquid meth.

After the fuel and meth were extracted, CBP Officials said 29 five-gallon buckets were filled, and a total of 944 lbs of meth were seized.

BorderReport.com said the name of the driver was Oscar Alonzo Cesena Camacho, who was traveling on a business visa. He was arrested and charged with importation of a controlled substance.

The drugs and all the evidence were turned over to Homeland Security for further investigation.

How Many Doses Were in the Shipment?

There is no real way to determine many doses of the drug could be made from the 944 lbs, but it's estimated to be worth at least tens of millions of dollars. The refined drugs often end up on the streets, or in transport, like the biggest drug bust made in Eastern WA history recently by DEA and other agents. They seized 200 lbs. of meth, 164 lbs. of Fentanyl as well as coke.