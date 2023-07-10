Help WSDOT Find Home of This Stuffed Animal Lost on WA Highway

Did you lose this little guy out the window or leave him on top of your car and drive off?

Lost Stuffed Animal on Washington State Highway

I guess this situation has happened before and WSDOT was able to find its home, so they decided to try it again. A cute little stuffed animal was found on Highway 2 this week between the towns of Sultan and Monroe on the side of the eastbound lanes. The stuffed animal is an official Beanie Baby Dumbo the elephant with the tag still attached. Yes, Beanie Baby made an official Disney Dumbo, and this one is looking for its home.

WSDOT Joins the Search

After being found by a traveler, the woman posted on Twitter that they had found the little Dumbo Beanie Baby and that they were looking for its owner. As a parent of two kids, I know what it is like to lose something important like a favorite stuffed animal or blanket. They can be left on top of the car while loading or sucked out the window while roughhousing in the back seat. However it happened, this little Dumbois surely missed and is looking for its home. The woman was having little success finding the home so the Washington State Department of Transportation decided to join the search.

Do You Recognize This Beanie Baby?

I guess WSDOT has had success in the past in finding the homes of lost stuffed animals lost on the side of Washington State roadways and so they decided to join the fight. If you know or are the owner of this little Beanie Baby Dumbo, contact the Washington State Department of Transportation on their official Twitter account by clicking here. Let's see if we can help little Dumbo reunite with his mama!