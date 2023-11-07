WSDOT Traffic Cams Down: Uses Hand Drawn Descriptions Instead

Sometimes you just have to roll with the punches and make do with what you got!

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

WSDOT: Who Needs Cameras When You Have a Pen?

Today, the Washington State Department of Transportation was having trouble with some of its traffic cams. The department relies on those cameras to advise drivers in the area about the conditions that they might face on their commute. When the cameras are down, you would think that WSDOT would just announce the camera problem and call it a day until they were fixed. Instead, someone at WSDOT took the extra time to create a hand-drawn picture with an extra piece of scratch paper and a pen to send an important message about the rainy conditions today.

credit X Washington State DOT credit X Washington State DOT loading...

Hand-Drawn Cameras for WSDOT Today Describe Conditions

The hilarious picture shows a few cars driving on an un-named highway in the rain. The front car is labeled as too fast with the quote "Whoo Hoo I don't care" and the second is drawn farther back and is labeled as slowing down for conditions and "better safe than sorry". The picture makes clear some are driving too fast for the slick conditions and WSDOT warns them to slow to a safer speed. A user asked why they didn't add any color to the hand-drawn example, and WSDOT replied that they "couldn't find my crayons". Another pointed out the picture also shows the safe driver is a "left lane camper" with WSDOT replying "I didn't have room to show it but he moved over shortly after this drawing was taken." Nice job WSDOT, nice job!

The 8 Biggest Washington State Snowstorms