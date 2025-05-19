Why These WA Drivers Were Arrested for Driving 99 MPH, & Not Just Ticketed

Just a couple of hours before the 116 mph speeder got slapped with a fine and sent on their way, Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared another story from the same day, but this time, the outcome was very different.

According to the tweet, two drivers were arrested on southbound SR-167 near 15th Street SW for racing at 99 mph and aggressively weaving in and out of traffic. Instead of driving away with a ticket, they ended their joyride in the back of a patrol car, on their way to jail.

So what made this case different?

Speeding vs. Reckless Driving in Washington State

You might be thinking the same thing as me: Wait, didn’t someone else get caught driving even faster the same day and only get a fine?

Yes, but speed isn’t the only factor when it comes to reckless driving charges. In Washington State, reckless driving under RCW 46.61.500 is defined as driving with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of others. That means it’s not just about how fast you’re going, but it is about how dangerously you're driving, with many factors to consider.

In this case, Trooper Johnson described both drivers as:

Racing each other

Weaving through traffic

Going nearly 100 mph

Those three examples are clear-cut behaviors that put people around them at serious risk.

The Consequences of Reckless Driving in Washington State

When someone’s actions move from simply driving “fast” to “reckless,” police can choose to arrest the driver instead of just issuing a ticket. Reckless driving is a criminal charge in Washington, and it comes with serious consequences like:

Up to 364 days in jail

A $5,000 fine

License suspension for 30 days

A possible criminal record

When police witness racing on public roads, they usually take a much harder stance.

It is NOT Just About Speed

The difference between a speeding ticket and a trip to jail often comes down to how risky you are driving, not just how fast. The 116 mph driver I wrote about earlier today might’ve been alone on a clear stretch of highway. These two arrested drivers were treating the freeway like a racetrack, with other cars around, and that is why they were sent to jail.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. But with moves like that, they are lucky to only be facing jail time, and not something much worse.