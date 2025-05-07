Why is the American Flag Missing from the Blue Bridge in Tri-Cities, Washington?

It is May of 2025, and the American flag that normally sits atop the Blue Bridge between Kennewick and Pasco in Washington State is missing, and has been for a while now.

The American Flag is Missing from the Blue Bridge

The flag has obviously been temporarily removed for good reason, but it is hard to find any reports as to why or when. There have been a few times in the past where the flag has been missing for more than a day or two, so it is not THAT unusual, but still. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews replace the flag twice a year and sometimes find problems with the flagpole's support system when they do.

In 2018, crews found issues with the parts securing the flagpole to the bridge structure and needed to find specially skilled workers to finish the job. Bigger issues like these are not expected during a normal flag replacement process, and those issues usually cause long delays of days or weeks.

The Blue Bridge’s Missing Flag: What’s Behind the Delay?

The large American flag has been a main feature on the Blue Bridge since 1986, when a flagpole was added during a re-decking project. WSDOT crews usually replace the flag twice a year and then hand it over to the local chapter of the American Legion.

The American Legion has been instrumental in maintaining the flag, especially after the Washington State Department of Transportation ceased funding the program in 1995. They continue to raise funds to support the maintenance and replacement of the flag, ensuring it remains a proud emblem of the nation's values.

When Will the Missing American Flag on the Tri-Cities Blue Bridge Return?

I have contacted the Washington State Department of Transportation about when the missing flag will be reinstalled and why it was removed in the first place. When I find out, I'll let you know.

I do know its return will be a welcoming sight for many who cross the Columbia River daily.