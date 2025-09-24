Choking Smoke Drifts West as Fires Rage in the Washington Cascades

If you’ve noticed a haze hanging over Western Washington, it is not your imagination.

Offshore winds are pushing wildfire smoke into the Puget Sound region, bringing poor air quality and reduced visibility with it.

The wildfire flames are coming from fires on both sides of Seattle; the effects of the Lower Sugarloaf, Labor Mountain, and Bear Gulch fires are being breathed in across the West Coast.

Washington State Wildfire Smoke Held Over West Coast by Coastal Breeze

There are three large fires burning strongly right now, causing most of the issues. The Lower Sugarloaf Fire has grown to more than 30,000 acres and is just over a quarter contained.

The Labor Mountain Fire is nearly 15,000 acres and only 7% contained, while the Bear Gulch Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres and is only 6% contained. There are warm, dry conditions and shifting winds expected in the future, and firefighters expect continued activity and smoke production for the foreseeable future.

US-97 over Blewett Pass is closed between milepost 149–178 because of that fire activity, so if you’re planning to head east, check WSDOT for the latest road updates before you go.

Air Quality Ranges from Moderate to Hazardous

Air quality is fluctuating depending on location and time of day. Seattle, Bellevue, and Olympia are mostly seeing moderate impacts, but spots closer to the fires, like Leavenworth, Wenatchee, Entiat, and Plain, have experienced very unhealthy to hazardous conditions.

The good news is that westerly winds should help clear much of the smoke by Thursday, bringing some breathing relief. Until it clears, sensitive groups like kids, seniors, and those with respiratory conditions should take extra precautions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is your guide:

Green (0–50): Good

Yellow (51–100): Moderate

Orange (101–150): Unhealthy for sensitive groups

Red (151–200): Unhealthy for everyone

Purple (201–300): Very unhealthy

Maroon (301–500): Hazardous

If the air tips into the orange or worse, close windows, limit outdoor activity, and use a HEPA filter indoors if you have one. Local alerts from cities like Bellevue can also keep you updated on changing conditions.

