Choking Smoke Drifts West as Fires Rage in the Washington Cascades

Choking Smoke Drifts West as Fires Rage in the Washington Cascades

Canva-Getty

If you’ve noticed a haze hanging over Western Washington, it is not your imagination.

Offshore winds are pushing wildfire smoke into the Puget Sound region, bringing poor air quality and reduced visibility with it.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The wildfire flames are coming from fires on both sides of Seattle; the effects of the Lower Sugarloaf, Labor Mountain, and Bear Gulch fires are being breathed in across the West Coast.

Washington State Wildfire Smoke Held Over West Coast by Coastal Breeze

There are three large fires burning strongly right now, causing most of the issues. The Lower Sugarloaf Fire has grown to more than 30,000 acres and is just over a quarter contained.

The Labor Mountain Fire is nearly 15,000 acres and only 7% contained, while the Bear Gulch Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres and is only 6% contained. There are warm, dry conditions and shifting winds expected in the future, and firefighters expect continued activity and smoke production for the foreseeable future.

US-97 over Blewett Pass is closed between milepost 149–178 because of that fire activity, so if you’re planning to head east, check WSDOT for the latest road updates before you go.

Air Quality Ranges from Moderate to Hazardous

Air quality is fluctuating depending on location and time of day. Seattle, Bellevue, and Olympia are mostly seeing moderate impacts, but spots closer to the fires, like Leavenworth, Wenatchee, Entiat, and Plain, have experienced very unhealthy to hazardous conditions.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

The good news is that westerly winds should help clear much of the smoke by Thursday, bringing some breathing relief. Until it clears, sensitive groups like kids, seniors, and those with respiratory conditions should take extra precautions.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is your guide:

  • Green (0–50): Good
  • Yellow (51–100): Moderate
  • Orange (101–150): Unhealthy for sensitive groups
  • Red (151–200): Unhealthy for everyone
  • Purple (201–300): Very unhealthy
  • Maroon (301–500): Hazardous

If the air tips into the orange or worse, close windows, limit outdoor activity, and use a HEPA filter indoors if you have one. Local alerts from cities like Bellevue can also keep you updated on changing conditions.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy 

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s

From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: smoke
Categories: Featured

More From 610 KONA