Tacoma Troopers Spot Huge Semi Safety Issue on I-5 Over the Weekend

Over the weekend, Washington State Patrol Troopers made a critical safety stop on I-5 that likely stopped a serious accident.

Trooper John Dattilo shared that CVEO Halnan pulled over a semi-truck after noticing that the roof of the trailer was peeling off. Like a big red flag, a visual inspection of the roof turned into a much bigger discovery.

Dangerous Brake Component Discovered After Trailer Peeling Roof

During the inspection, Trooper Halnan found that one of the trailer’s braking components had completely detached and was just hanging down. A malfunction like that could easily cause a loss of control or a severe accident at highway speeds and is highly dangerous.

“This stop highlights why thorough inspections are so important,” noted Trooper K. Watts. The driver was immediately directed to get the trailer repaired before continuing on the road.

A Reminder About Washington State Road Safety

This is a good reminder for both commercial drivers and the general public to keep their vehicles inspected, attend to warning signs, and report any dangerous equipment on trailers they notice. Those small steps can go a long way to prevent accidents before they happen.

