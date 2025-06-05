Washington, Keep Your Eyes Peeled! Pet Chihuahua is Missing After a Crash on I-90

Accidents are almost always bad, but this one comes with a heart-tugging twist.

Get our free mobile app

Earlier today, Washington State Patrol’s Trooper Rick Johnson shared details of a one-vehicle crash that happened on westbound I-90 near milepost 21. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital, but there’s another life we’re still looking out for, a missing chihuahua.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened when a single car lost control, left the road, and struck a tree. The driver needed medical attention, and in the chaos, the victim's tiny four-legged companion ran off. The dog, only described as a chihuahua, is still missing.

X @wspd2pio X @wspd2pio loading...

Small Puppy, but Big Worry

Anyone who has ever had a close pet knows they are more than just animals, they are family. In a frightening moment like a car crash, animals can panic and run off, making it difficult to find them again.

Add to that the dangers of being near a major interstate like I-90 with large forests on both sides, and you can see why they need to find the dog quickly.

X @wspd2pio loading...

Seen The Missing Chihuahua? Here’s What to Do

If you are around the area of milepost 21 westbound I-90 (east of Seattle), keep your eyes open around wooded areas or on the shoulder of I-90. The pup will most likely be scared, hiding, or injured.

If you spot a small dog that seems lost, do not chase it, but call the Washington State Patrol immediately and report the sighting. Try and keep an eye on the dog until police arrive, if possible.

The driver is already dealing with injuries and the aftermath of the crash, so let’s help by doing everything we can to get their furry friend back safe.

We’ll update this story if the chihuahua is found. For now, keep your eyes peeled, spread the word, and help bring this little one home.