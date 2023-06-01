WSP Busts Guy in HOV Lane with Mannequin, Twitter Roasts Him Worse

Man Busted in Washington State HOV Lane with Mannequin

Do you think the Trooper believed that it was his girlfriend?

Washington State Patrol Busting HOV Violators

If you live in one of the more populated areas of Washington State, you should be familiar with the HOV lanes. They are lanes restricted for use during the day only for buses and carpool vehicles. You need to have at least 2 people in the vehicle if your driving in the lane or you can get a steep ticket in Washington State.

For a while, police have had trouble pulling people over for this offense an violators have been running unchecked. Now, the pursuit law has been changed back and police are cracking down again on Washington's highways. Washington State Patrol posted about one such unlucky HOV violator and provided a picture of his lovely passenger. The person in his passenger seat was not a person at all, but a mannequin with a hoodie and glasses on. The original post was short, but the comment section was classic humor and I put the best comments into a gallery below!

Internet Roasts WA Guy Ticketed in HOV Lane with a Mannequin

