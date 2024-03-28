Car Crashed & Left Abandoned Next to Washington Tow Away Zone Sign

I guess he didn't see the sign?

Washington State Patrol Finds Crashed Car in Tow Away Zone

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported finding a crashed car on the side of a Washington State highway. The Trooper didn't specify the location, just an obvious funny fact about the incident he noticed after pulling up to the scene. The light blue older car had crashed knocking off one front tire and causing damage to the entire side of the car. The crashed car was left abandoned in a ditch pointing towards the highway but behind a nearby guardrail. The funny part about the picture is the driver's door is actually blocked by the pole of a "Tow Away Zone" sign that the car was resting against. Karma works in wonderful and mysterious ways, doesn't it?

