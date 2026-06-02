Washington’s 2026 Burglary Numbers Dropped the Most in the USA

While cities like New York and Florida are seeing burglaries surge by 57% to 60% in 2026, Washington state just posted a 66% drop in burglaries compared to 2025.

That is good news in a national burglary study released this week by comparethemarket.com, and Washington state residents deserve to hear it.

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That is not just good. That is the best improvement of any state in the entire country.

Washington's Burglary Numbers in 2024 Were Bad

The 2024 FBI burglary data tells a different story from what we hear today. Seattle was ranked third worst among major American cities that year, with 8,752 reported burglaries, trailing only Houston at 13,456 and New York at 13,188. For many, that was an uncomfortable number to sit with.

Washington state as a whole recorded 14,689 burglaries in 2025. That was a significant statewide problem that had lawmakers, law enforcement, and residents upset.

The 2025 to 2026 Turnaround Is Remarkable

Then, something in Washington State shifted. According to this year's FBI data, there have been only 5,016 burglaries so far in 2026. Yes, we are only halfway through the year so far, but states like New York are up 60%, Florida is up 57%, and Alaska is up 43% in 2026. Washington is moving in the exact opposite direction of the national trend.

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That kind of improvement does not happen by accident, but only with sustained law enforcement effort, policy changes, and community investment working together.

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